- (PLX AI) - AAK Q3 EPS SEK 1.8 vs. estimate SEK 1.79.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|19,180
|19,395
|13:17
|19,245
|19,360
|13:17
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:10
|AAK Q3 Net Income SEK 464 Million vs. Estimate SEK 460 Million
|(PLX AI) - AAK Q3 EPS SEK 1.8 vs. estimate SEK 1.79.
► Artikel lesen
|13:06
|AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the third quarter 2021 - all-time high operating profit despite demanding macro-economic climate
|08.10.
|AAK AB: Invitation to AAK's presentation of the third quarter 2021 on October 29
|30.09.
|Change in number of shares and votes in AAK AB (publ.)
|23.09.
|AAK AB: Invitation to AAK's Capital Market Day
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AAK AB
|18,750
|-0,48 %