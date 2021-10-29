- (PLX AI) - Exxon Mobil Q3 adjusted free cash flow USD 12,100 million.
- • Q3 net income USD 6,750 million vs. estimate USD 6,669 million
- • Q3 EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.57
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.58 vs. estimate USD 1.56
- • Q3 capex USD 3,851 million
- • We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022
EXXON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de