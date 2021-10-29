

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices increased in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The producer prices rose 19.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 13.1 percent growth in August.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market decreased by 5.6 percent and those of non-domestic market declined 17.8 percent in September.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy fell 18.1 percent in September and those of intermediate goods declined 0.8 percent.



Prices for capital goods grew 2.2 percent. Prices for durable goods gained 1.1 percent, while non-durable goods fell 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 5.2 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover grew 8.8 percent yearly in August, after a 13.1 percent rise in July.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.9 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de