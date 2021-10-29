NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (REITIR150528) admitted to trading on November 1, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 7112080700 3 LEI 967600GFEYNJK2W4G048 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REITIR150528 5 ISIN code IS0000033504 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer REITIR FASTEIGN/1.145 BD 20280515 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 15.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 4.000.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Irregular instalments 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date November 1, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date November 15, 2021 20 Total number of installments 40 21 Installment frequency 6 22 Maturity date May 15, 2028 23 Interest rate 1,145% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 1.11.2021 32 First ordinary coupon date 15.11.2021 33 Coupon frequency 6 34 Total number of coupon payments 40 35 If irregular cash flow, then how Please refer to Company Description or Icelandic version of Term Sheet. 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed Yes 39 Name of index CPI ------------------------------ 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 508,2 43 Index base date November 1, 2021 Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 48 Additional information Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 25, 2021 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission October 25, 2021 to Trading 53 Date of admission to trading November 1, 2021 54 Order book ID REITIR150528 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier Bonds - Bond 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond