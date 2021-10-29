Anzeige
Freitag, 29.10.2021

WKN: A14RQU ISIN: IS0000020352  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
REITIR FASTEIGNAFELAG HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REITIR FASTEIGNAFELAG HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2021 | 13:53
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (REITIR150528) admitted to trading on November 1, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                    Reitir fasteignafélag hf.  
2  Org. no:                    7112080700          
3  LEI                      967600GFEYNJK2W4G048     
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                REITIR150528         
5  ISIN code                   IS0000033504         
6  CFI code                    D-B-F-S-F-R         
7  FISN númer                   REITIR FASTEIGN/1.145 BD   
                          20280515          
8  Bonds/bills:                  Bond             
9  Total issued amount              15.000.000.000 kr.      
10 Total amount previously issued         0 kr.            
11 Amount issued at this time           4.000.000.000 kr.      
12 Denomination in CSD              1 kr.            
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange        Yes             
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type               Other            
15 Amortization type, if other          Irregular instalments    
16 Currency                    ISK             
17 Currency, if other               N/A             
18 Issue date                   November 1, 2021       
19 First ordinary installment date        November 15, 2021      
20 Total number of installments          40              
21 Installment frequency             6              
22 Maturity date                 May 15, 2028         
23 Interest rate                 1,145%            
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other        N/A             
26 Premium                    N/A             
27 Simple/compound interest            Simple            
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention              30E/360           
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date               1.11.2021          
32 First ordinary coupon date           15.11.2021          
33 Coupon frequency                6              
34 Total number of coupon payments        40              
35 If irregular cash flow, then how        Please refer to Company   
                          Description or Icelandic  
                          version of Term Sheet.   
36 Dirty price / clean price           Clean price         
37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does    No              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
38 Indexed                    Yes             
39 Name of index                 CPI             
                         ------------------------------
40 Daily index or monthly index          Daily            
41 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
42 Base index value                508,2            
43 Index base date                November 1, 2021       
                                        
  Other Information                              
44 Call option                  No              
45 Put option                   No              
46 Convertible                  No              
47 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
48 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
49 Registered at CSD               Yes             
50 Securities depository             Nasdaq CSD Iceland      
51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading  October 25, 2021       
52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission October 25, 2021       
   to Trading                                 
53 Date of admission to trading          November 1, 2021       
54 Order book ID                 REITIR150528         
55 Instrument subtype               Corporate Bonds       
56 Market                     Iceland Cash Bond Trading  
57 List population name              ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS     
58 Static volatility guards            No              
59 Dynamic volatility guards           No              
60 MiFIR identifier                Bonds - Bond         
61 Bond type                   CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
