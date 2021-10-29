

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM):



-Earnings: $6.75 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.68 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.57 in Q3 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.76 billion or $1.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.56 per share -Revenue: $73.79 billion in Q3 vs. $46.20 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXXON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de