

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales increased in September, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 3.9 percent year-over-year in September.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products rose 7.6 percent yearly in September, while those of food products decreased 1.9 percent. Sales of automotive fuels gained 5.6 percent.



Turnover of retail sale via mail order houses or via internet grew the most by 22.6 percent. Sales of clothing, footwear and leather goods 11.1 percent and those of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary equipment 10.0 percent..



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in September.



