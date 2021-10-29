The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) has expanded its Wolters Kluwer Preferred Service Provider relationship to include its SaaS-based iLien system, offered by Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. The platform helps community banks simplify and automate their lien, titling and real property documentation needs.

The Wolters Kluwer iLien product suite allows community bankers to search, file, and manage uniform commercial code filings, process and manage vehicle titles, and record and manage real property documentation with ease. The platform includes full analytics and reporting capabilities for a holistic view of lending portfolios and is backed by Wolters Kluwer's regulatory expertise.

"In today's increasingly digitized environment, community banks are seeking solutions that eliminate highly manual processes for improved accuracy and efficiency," said ICBA Senior Executive Vice President of Community Bank Solutions Kevin Tweddle. "The platform's versatility and streamlined approach to document management makes iLien a great fit for community banks seeking to mitigate their risk exposure and simplify complexity across the loan lifecycle."

"Community banks serve an important role in their communities and need flexible tools to deliver exceptional service to their customers," added Steve Meirink, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions Executive Vice President and General Manager. "Our iLien solution helps community banks seamlessly perform due diligence and loan management for informed lending decisions that support their bank's business growth objectives."

For more information about the ICBA Preferred Service Providers program, visit www.icba.org/psp.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5.8 trillion in assets, over $4.8 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.5 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005013/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

David Feider

Corporate Communications Manager, Banking Regulatory Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +1 612-852-7966

David.feider@wolterskluwer.com

On Twitter: @davidafeider

Aleis Stokes

Aleis.Stokes@icba.org

Independent Community Bankers of America

202/821-4457

@AleisStokes

Nicole Swann

Nicole.Swann@icba.org

Independent Community Bankers of America

202/821-4458

@ICBA_NSwann