This One Factor Could Decide the Long-Term Fate of Canadian Pot StocksYou may have noticed that I've recently been on the U.S. marijuana stock bandwagon.And for good reason. Some of my favorite U.S. pot stocks, like Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CNSX:CURA, OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR), have shown tremendous growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...