Cannabis Suisse Corp. Announces the Commencement of Development of the New IT Product "Cannabis Life"

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK: CSUI), a Nevada incorporated distribution company for recreational cannabis products and CBD oils, announces the development of the new IT product "Cannabis Life."

Cannabis Suisse Corp. cares about its customers and wants them to be aware of the benefits of cannabis. Therefore, the Company provides an opportunity to explore the product.

The Company's team intends to combine the largest cannabis databases and modern Artificial Intelligence technologies to implement this idea.

Cannabis Life is an innovative way to find and explore any data related to cannabis. By using the most current sources, the application will keep its users abreast of trends in the cannabis industry. The development team plans to make an AI chatbot with such a level of communication that will give an impression of interacting with a real person. It will deepen understanding of the cannabis industry.

The Company intends to develop a mobile application that would serve as a database with the most up-to-date information on cannabis:

- news;

- the latest research on industry trends;

- strains, products, seed companies, producers, and dispensaries.

Currently, Cannabis Suisse Corp. is actively working on the development strategy and creation of the first version of the application.

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a public US Company incorporated in Nevada state. The Company operates in the field of distribution of recreational cannabis products and CBD oils. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Swiss4Life. Swiss4Life products are made of USA hemp only and contain no THC, GMO or Gluten. They have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not designated for medical use. However, all the products available are manufactured by FDA Registered Entities and tested by independent third-party laboratories. Cannabis Suisse Corp's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

CONTACT:

Alain Parrik

Cannabis Suisse Corp.

+41445865314

alain.parrik@cannabissuisse.biz

SOURCE: Cannabis Suisse Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670321/Cannabis-Suisse-Corp-Announces-the-Commencement-of-Development-of-the-New-IT-Product-Cannabis-Life