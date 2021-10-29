

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):



-Earnings: -$1.42 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.35 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.59 in Q3 vs. -$6.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $174.85 million or $0.68 per share for the period. -Revenue: $456.96 million in Q3 vs. -$33.69 million in the same period last year.



