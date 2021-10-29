Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2021 | 14:41
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 21 1215) admitted to trading on November 1, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:          Endurlán ríkissjóðs                
2  Org. no:         471283-0459                    
3  LEI            254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15               
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)      RIKV 21 1215                   
5  ISIN code         IS0000033512                   
6  CFI code         D-Y-Z-T-X-R                    
7  FISN númer        ENDURLAN RIKIS/ZERO CPN TB 20211215        
8  Bonds/bills:       Bills                       
9  Total issued amount                             
10 Total amount previously                           
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at this   30.070.000.000 kr.                
   time                                    
12 Denomination in CSD    1 kr.                       
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock  Yes                        
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type     Other                       
15 Amortization type, if   Bill                       
   other                                   
16 Currency         ISK                        
17 Currency, if other    N/A                        
18 Issue date        November 1, 2021                 
19 First ordinary      December 15, 2021                 
   installment date                              
20 Total number of      1                         
   installments                                
21 Installment frequency   N/A                        
22 Maturity date       December 15, 2021                 
23 Interest rate       N/A                        
24 Floating interest rate,  N/A                        
   if applicable                               
25 Floating interest rate,  N/A                        
   if other                                  
26 Premium          N/A                        
27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest                  
28 Simple/compound, if    N/A                        
   other                                   
29 Day count convention   ACT/360                      
30 Day count convention, if N/A                        
   other                                   
31 Interest from date    N/A                        
32 First ordinary coupon   N/A                        
   date                                    
33 Coupon frequency     N/A                        
34 Total number of coupon  N/A                        
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash flow,  N/A                        
   then how                                  
36 Dirty price / clean                             
   price                                   
37 If payment date is a   No                        
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include accrued                          
   interest for days                             
   missing until next                             
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
38 Indexed          N/A                        
39 Name of index                                
40 Daily index or monthly                           
   index                                   
41 Daily index or monthly                           
   index, if other                              
42 Base index value                              
43 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
44 Call option        No                        
45 Put option        No                        
46 Convertible        No                        
47 Credit rating (rating   Aug. 2021 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic   
   agency, date)       loans.                      
                            May. 2021 S&P: A for  
                long term domestic and A-1 for short term    
                domestic loans. Sep. 2021 Fitch; A for long term 
                domestic loans.                 
48 Additional information  No                        
               ---------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
49 Registered at CSD     Yes                        
50 Securities depository   Nasdaq CSD Iceland                
51 Date of Application for  October 28, 2021                 
   Admission to Trading                            
52 Date of Approval of    October 28, 2021                 
   Application for                              
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of admission to   November 1, 2021                 
   trading                                  
54 Order book ID       RIKV_21_1215                   
55 Instrument subtype    T-Bills                      
56 Market          Iceland Cash Bond Trading             
57 List population name   ICE_TREASURY_BILLS                
58 Static volatility guards No                        
59 Dynamic volatility    No                        
   guards                                   
60 MiFIR identifier     BOND - Bonds                   
61 Bond type         EUSB - Sovereign Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
