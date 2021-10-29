Anzeige
WKN: A2DUEM ISIN: KYG1992S1093 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
29.10.2021
Cision AB: Nomination Committee appointed ahead of 2022 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB (publ) hereby provides notification that the Nomination Committee has been appointed ahead of the 2022 Annual General Meeting, and consists of, Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Fonder), Jannis Kitsakis (Fjärde AP-fonden), Mikael Wiberg (Alecta Pensionsförsäkring, Ömsesidigt) and Magnus Persson (Chairman of the Board). The Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the guidelines established at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

As of 30 September 2021, the Nomination Committee represents a total of 25,6 per cent of shares in Cantargia. The Nomination Committee is responsible for fulfilling those tasks assigned to the Nomination Committee in accordance with the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance.

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/nomination-committee-appointed-ahead-of-2022-annual-general-meeting,c3443629

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3443629/1488798.pdf

Nomination Committee appointed PR En 211029 Final

© 2021 PR Newswire
