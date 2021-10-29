DJ AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (AMGOVG.L) AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)
DEALING DATE: 28/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 4997.74
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2000
CODE: AMGOVG.L
ISIN: LU2368674045 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMGOVG.L Sequence No.: 125597 EQS News ID: 1244866 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
