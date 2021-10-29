DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Update regarding Investment Manager

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Update regarding Investment Manager 29-Oct-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 October 2021

AEW UK REIT Plc (AEWU or the "Company")

Update regarding Investment Manager

Further to the Company's announcement on 17 August, the Company's Investment Manager, AEW UK Investment Management LLP ("AEW UK") confirms AEW in Europe ("AEW") has acquired the remaining 50% in AEW UK. Following the completion of the transaction, AEW owns 100% of AEW UK.

END

Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 henry.butt@eu.aew.com Henry Butt +44(0) 20 7016 4855 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44 (0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Notes to Editors About AEW UK REIT AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share.

The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. www.aewukreit.com

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

About AEW UK Investment Management LLP

AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 29 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR75.4bn of assets under management as at 30 June 2021. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 30 June 2021, AEW Group managed EUR36.6bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 440 staff located in 9 offices.

www.aewuk.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 125582 EQS News ID: 1244841 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)