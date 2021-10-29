Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Letzter Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJ38 ISIN: US0304201033 Ticker-Symbol: AWC 
Tradegate
29.10.21
15:47 Uhr
150,35 Euro
+0,25
+0,17 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DJ Utilities
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,70152,0516:19
151,55151,9016:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC150,35+0,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.