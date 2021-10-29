NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Bank bill (ISB 21 1213) admitted to trading on November 1, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf 2 Org. no: 4910080160 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ISB 21 1213 5 ISIN code IS0000033454 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI HF/ZERO CPN 20211213 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 500.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 500.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other Bill, one principal payment on maturity date 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 2021.10.12 19 First ordinary installment date 2021.12.13 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 0 22 Maturity date 2021.12.13 23 Interest rate n/a 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Other 28 Simple/compound, if other Discount rate 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 Clean price quote: 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands (VBM) 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading 2021.10.06 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to 2021.10.25 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading 2021.11.01 55 Order book ID ISB_21_1213 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BILLS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond