PR Newswire
29.10.2021
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 29

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

As at 29 October 2021, the issued share capital of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc consisted of 88,238,066 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733

END

© 2021 PR Newswire
