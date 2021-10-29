Anzeige
Freitag, 29.10.2021
ArcelorMittal S.A.: Société Générale SA shareholding notification

29 October 2021, 17:35 CET

ArcelorMittal (the 'Company') announces that on 29 October 2021 it received a shareholding notification from Société Générale SA. The notification was made to reflect Société Générale SA's entry into various financial instruments (as detailed in the notification).

According to the notification, the following threshold of (potential) voting rights was reached:

- 5.10% on 26 October 2021.

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's OAM electronic database on www.bourse.luand on the Company's website https://corporate.arcelormittal.comunder "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure".

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ('Transparency Law') in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.


