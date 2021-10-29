DJ Royal KPN N.V.: KPN completes EUR 200m share buyback

KPN completes EUR 200m share buyback

KPN today announces that its EUR 200m share buyback that was started on 23 August 2021 has been completed on 28 October 2021. In total, KPN has repurchased 73,684,157 ordinary shares at an average price of EUR 2.71 per share.

The share buyback is part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders and was executed by an intermediary on behalf of KPN. KPN has the intention to reduce its capital by withdrawing the shares repurchased.

For the weekly transactions update, KPN reports that it has repurchased 10,611,303 ordinary shares in the period from 25 to 28 October, which were the final days of the EUR 200m share buyback for 2021. These shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 2.66 per share for a total consideration of EUR 28.2m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

