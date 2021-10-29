Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Letzter Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X9EJ ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5 Ticker-Symbol: SANT 
Xetra
29.10.21
17:35 Uhr
20,780 Euro
-1,220
-5,55 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
TecDAX
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
S&T AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&T AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,82021,06019:23
20,80021,02019:23
Dow Jones News
29.10.2021 | 18:31
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PTA-PVR: S&T AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

DJ PTA-PVR: S&T AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Veröffentlichung gem. § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Linz (pta052/29.10.2021/18:00) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten 

Name:              S&T AG 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002PSXXMVHB26433 
Straße, Hausnr:         Industriezeile 35 
PLZ:              4021 
Ort:              Linz, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Sonstiges

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 27.10.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile 

Anteil Stimmrechte in % Anteil Instrumente in % (Summe Summe Anteile in % (Summe Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte 
       (Summe 7.a.)      7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)        7.a. + 7.b.)       des Emittenten 
neu      0,13          3,99              4,12           66.096.103 
letzte    0,06          4,00              4,07 
Mitteilung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören 

ISIN der   Absolut direkt (§ 130   Absolut indirekt (§ 133   Direkt in % (§ 130    Indirekt in % (§ 133 
Aktien    BörseG 2018)        BörseG 2018)        BörseG 2018)       BörseG 2018) 
AT0000A0E9W5 0             88.355           0,00           0,13 
Summe:                  88.355                        0,13

b.1. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 

Art des Instruments              Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum /    Stimmrechte    Stimmrechte in 
                              Laufzeit         absolut      % 
Right of recall over securities lending    at any time at any time        2.202.882     3,33 
agreements 
                              Summe:          2.202.882     3,33

b.2. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum      Ausübungszeitraum /  Physisches oder Cash   Stimmrechte   Stimmrechte 
                      Laufzeit       Settlement        absolut     in % 
Equity Swap     From 21.01.2022 to   at any time      Cash           434.596     0,66 
          15.09.2025 
Retail Structured  06.08.2068       at any time      Cash           45       0,00 
Product 
                                 Summe:          434.641     0,66

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen 

Direkt      Direkt gehaltene    Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/  Total von 
Ziffer    Name          kontrolliert   Stimmrechte in Aktien  sonstige Instrumente (%)  beiden (%) 
                   durch Ziffer   (%) 
1       Morgan Stanley 
2       Morgan Stanley Capital 1 
       Management, LLC 
3       Morgan Stanley Domestic 2 
       Holdings, Inc. 
4       Morgan Stanley & Co.  3                     1,99            1,99 
       LLC 
5       Prime Dealer Services  4                     0,02            0,02 
       Corp. 
       Morgan Stanley 
6       International Holdings 1 
       Inc. 
7       Morgan Stanley     6 
       International Limited 
8       Morgan Stanley     7 
       Investments (UK) 
9       Morgan Stanley & Co.  8         0,13          1,92            2,05 
       International plc 
10      Morgan Stanley Capital 3                     0,07            0,07 
       Services LLC

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A

10. Sonstige Informationen: The notification was triggered as a result of an exercise of a right of recall over securities lending agreements

Datum 29.10.2021

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Nicole Nagy, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 801911196 E-Mail: nicole.nagy@snt.at Website: www.snt.at

ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

[ Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1635523200793 ]

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext.adhoc. Archiv: http://adhoc.pressetext.com . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

S&T-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.