

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.05 percent after a 1.0 percent increase in the previous quarter.



In the third quarter, the change in GDP was positively influenced by the performance of industry, wholesale and retail trade, information and communication enterprises, and negatively by the performance of agriculture, the agency said.



In the January to September period, GDP rose 5.2 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de