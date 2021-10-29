Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 29 octobre/October 2021) Benchmark Botanics Inc. (BBT) has announced a name and symbol change to Craftport Cannabis Corp. (CFT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 20,361,221 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on Novemver 1, 2021.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on October 29, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Benchmark Botanics Inc. (BBT) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Craftport Cannabis Corp. (CFT) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10 ) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 20 361 221 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 1er novembre 2021.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 29 octobre 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 1 novembre/November 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 2 novembre/November 2021 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Craftport Cannabis Corp. New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: CFT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 224130 10 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 224130 10 4 3 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: BBT Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 081612103/CA0816121036

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com