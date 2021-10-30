Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2021) - Meta-computing manufacture iPollo officially launches two series of new mining machines in the US, iPollo B1 and iPollo Darksteel.



iPollo B1 series are Bitcoin mining machines with power consumption of varies models between 35W/THash~55W/THash. iPollo B1 equipped with the latest Darkbird chip designed by Nano Labs, who specializes in designing high throughput computing chips, high performance computing chips and vision computing chips.



iPollo Darksteel series is an integrated solution for distributed storage. There are three models in this launch, Darksteel S, Darksteel F and Darksteel C targeted to provide mining solutions for Swarm, Filecoin and Chia respectively.

Both B1 and Darkstell series will simultaneously open for spot and futures orders globally in November.

Singapore-based iPollo is committed to provide computing and storage integrated computing services for the foundation of upcoming Metaverse. It has previously launched the Grin series of mining machines, which have been well praised by its customers around the world. The launch of the B1 and Darkbird series of products is a key step for the company in the field of Meta-computing. It is reported that the company will also launch a series of competitive products around the distributed computing and storage track in the future, to be the underlying computing network of the Metaverse contributes.

Contact:

Jason Lee

info@ipollo.com

https://ipollo.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101333