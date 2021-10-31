Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of wood-based specialty fibers, has received further scientific proof of the biodegradability of its fibers. In a study published in October 2021 scientists from the prestigious academic research institute Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) at the University of California, San Diego confirmed that wood-based cellulosic fibers biodegrade in the ocean within a short period of time at the end of their life cycle, making them a better alternative to fossil-based fibers. The research was the result of an independent project trying to understand the "end-of-life" scenarios for textiles and nonwovens discarded in the environment. Frequentis: The annual World Air Traffic Management Congress has recognised the arrival manager (AMAN) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...