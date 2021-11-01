

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) said that it has reached an agreement as a limited partner to invest in the planned acquisition of Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a provider of next-generation professional trading software, connectivity and data solutions.



Trading Technologies is planned to be acquired by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies, while Cboe is among the limited partners of the fund managed by 7RIDGE, supporting 7RIDGE's and Trading Technologies' commitment to further grow the business worldwide.



Cboe said it plans to fund its investment with a combination of cash on hand and increased debt in the fourth quarter of 2021. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however the company noted that its investment in the transaction is not material from Cboe's financial perspective.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de