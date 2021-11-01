Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt können Krypto-Investoren auch in das lukrative Uniswap-Protokoll investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
29.10.21
21:58 Uhr
17,750 Euro
+1,000
+5,97 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,51017,87007:03
17,60017,71029.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2021 | 06:53
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Announcement Time Charter Agreements for Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute

Hamilton, Bermuda
November 1, 2021

Flex LNG agrees Time Charter Agreements for Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute

Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") (NYSE/OSE: FLNG), has agreed two Time Charter Agreements ("TC") with a minimum firm period of three (3) years for each of its two existing LNG carriers, Flex Resolute and Flex Courageous. The Charterer, an Energy Major, will have the option to extend each ship by two additional two-year periods bringing the total period to seven (7) years under each of the TCs.

Under the TCs, the vessels will be delivered to the Charterer during the first quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of their existing TCs. Both ships are large LNG carriers with ME-GI propulsion and a cargo capacity of 173,400 cbm. Furthermore, Flex Couragous is equipped with Partial Reliquefaction System while Flex Resolute is equipped with Full Reliquefaction System bringing the active boil-off rate down to 0.075% and 0.035% respectively. This makes the ship very flexible and fuel efficient for transportation of large LNG parcels with close to zero per cent methane slip from the main engines.

The TCs remain subject to final documentation and certain closing conditions.

Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, commented:
"We pleased to announce another pair of attractive time charter contracts this time with an Energy Major. Since April we have thus secured long term fixed hire employment for eight, possibly nine of our ships in line with our communicated strategy of securing attractive revenue backlog once the market has improved. Our firm contract backlog is now about 33 years with a further 36 years of optional backlog. This highlights the attractiveness of owning and operating highly efficient ships with significantly lower carbon footprint than the older generation ships."

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


FLEX LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.