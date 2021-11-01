FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Employment and Market Update Presentation November 1, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

November 1, 2021

Employment and Market Update Presentation

With reference to the stock exchange announcement made today regarding the two new Time Charter Agreements for Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, please find attached a presentation of the fleet employment status and a market update.

The presentation is also available on our website www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment