Montag, 01.11.2021
Jetzt können Krypto-Investoren auch in das lukrative Uniswap-Protokoll investieren!
WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
29.10.21
21:58 Uhr
17,750 Euro
+1,000
+5,97 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,51017,87007:03
17,60017,71029.10.
01.11.2021 | 06:53
FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Employment and Market Update Presentation November 1, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda
November 1, 2021

Employment and Market Update Presentation

With reference to the stock exchange announcement made today regarding the two new Time Charter Agreements for Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, please find attached a presentation of the fleet employment status and a market update.

The presentation is also available on our website www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Flex LNG - Employment and Market Update November 1 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e06babf8-fb01-4608-9f66-b7f092dba5bf)

