DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, November 1, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that it will publish its third quarter financial results and corporate update for the period ended September 30, 2021 in the form of an interim management report on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
01.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
|Weinbergweg 22
|06120 Halle/Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)345 555 9900
|Fax:
|+49 (0)345 555 9901
|E-mail:
|contact@vivoryon.com
|Internet:
|www.vivoryon.com
|ISIN:
|NL00150002Q7
|WKN:
|A2QJV6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1245008
