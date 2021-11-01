EQS Group-News: LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results

LEM Holding SA - Half Year Results 2021/22 Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast



01.11.2021 / 07:00





LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2021/22 on Monday 8 November 2021 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, half year financial report and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

The same day at 10:00 am CET LEM will host a conference call and webcast for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the results and the outlook for the full financial year 2021/22, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation slides will be available to download on LEM's website on 8 November 2021 from 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.

Speakers

Frank Rehfeld, CEO

Andrea Borla, CFO

Date

Monday, 8 November 2021

Time

10:00 am CET

Dial-In Numbers

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Other countries: https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf

Audio Webcast

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lem/mediaframe/47048/indexl.html

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

Nick Miles, +41 22 552 46 26, miles@cpc-pr.com

Yours sincerely,

Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO

