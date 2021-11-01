EQS Group-News: LEM HOLDING SA
/ Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2021/22 on Monday 8 November 2021 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, half year financial report and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors).
The same day at 10:00 am CET LEM will host a conference call and webcast for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the results and the outlook for the full financial year 2021/22, followed by a Q&A session.
The presentation slides will be available to download on LEM's website on 8 November 2021 from 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.
Speakers
Frank Rehfeld, CEO
Andrea Borla, CFO
Date
Monday, 8 November 2021
Time
10:00 am CET
Dial-In Numbers
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA
Other countries: https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf
Audio Webcast
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lem/mediaframe/47048/indexl.html
A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link.
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:
Yours sincerely,
Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO
ATTACHMENTS: Invitation to conference call and webcast (.pdf)
If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete One-click-delete
If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEM HOLDING SA
|CHEMIN DES AULX 8
|1228 PLAN-LES-OUATES
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)22 706 11 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)22 794 94 78
|E-mail:
|panda_gva@lem.com
|Internet:
|www.lem.com
|ISIN:
|CH0022427626
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1245021
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1245021 01.11.2021