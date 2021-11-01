EQS Group-News: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The International Bowling Federation and NAGRA Partner to Launch StrikeCloud, the Ultimate Digital Experience to Unify the World of BowlingTitle



01.11.2021 / 07:00



StrikeCloud is the world's first all-encompassing, gamified experience designed to revolutionize, digitally transform, and galvanize the entire bowling ecosystem

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - November 1st, 2021 - The International Bowling Federation (IBF), the world's governing body for the sport of bowling, and NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen video solutions, today announced the launch of StrikeCloud, a digital transformation initiative taking a disruptive and innovative approach to unleash the potential of one of the largest participated sports in the world. Delivered through a gamified, content-rich loyalty app, fans and players will have one global access point to experience every aspect of the sport of bowling made possible through three fully gamified pillars - Watch, Play and Train. StrikeCloud is the realization of a major expansion for IBF, with new leadership and significant digital transformation ambitions to change the way players, fans, proprietors, bowling infrastructure and merchandising manufacturers and sponsors engage with the sport. Its inclusive design is purpose-built to ensure foundations have been built to serve all personas involved in the game, from professional athletes to aspiring players, grassroot participants, and recreational bowlers, all have access to everything they need through a seamless and user-friendly experience. 'With StrikeCloud we have started an ambitious program that will enhance what is truly a dynamic sport for the 20-million fans of elite bowling and 225-million bowlers who regularly enjoy the sport at the 12,800 bowling centers across the globe,' said Andrew Oram, IBF CEO. 'By working with NAGRA, we're merging a broad spectrum of technologies and services with our wider global business vision to change the nature of the sport for all participants. This is the start of a major business transformation that will energize everyone involved in the sport of bowling and expand the sport to new levels.' StrikeCloud's comprehensive approach includes a host of smart technologies to deliver the ultimate bowling experience built around content. The video capture is powered by SPORFIE - a venture of NAGRA - which provides a fully automated and cost-effective video production platform including multi angle live streaming, using mounted or mobile cameras and, for the first time in the world of bowling, real-time automated highlight clips that can be triggered per Player, per Strike/Score or for every throw. While leveraging the power of content, StrikeCloud introduces a set of technologies creating an enriched experience under the Watch, Play and Train pillars. Every match at fingertips: With access to thousands of competitions, users can watch, follow and interact with their favorite tournament, leagues, clubs and players.

World's first immersive coaching program: StrikeCloud will deliver a fully automated, personalized video and data capture that allows bowlers at any level to instantly watch replays of throws, clip segments, analyze techniques and share with coaches, family, friends and all social media channels.

Interactive player immersion: Game, score and pin prediction enable users to play along virtually, while watching and assessing players and techniques.

Gamification for fan engagement: Quizzes, polls and arcade games can be accessed to provoke friendly competition.

Live and virtual training: StrikeCloud players and aspiring athletes can train live or virtually either independently or with coaches and other professional players who are connected via StrikeCloud.

Integrated rewards program: The Watch, Train and Play pillars are linked to a full package of achievement rewards linked to a user's profile that will be available for redemption via a multitude of partnerships and further encourage motivation between users. 'With IBF we are delivering an amazing digital and business transformation journey that exceeds industry expectations,' said Nancy Goldberg, CMO & EVP Kudelski Group. 'Together, we are building a new level of loyalty, engagement and sport gamification for bowling with a bright business future for all stakeholders, that transcends the technology.' StrikeCloud will be trialed at the IBF World Championships in Dubai from Nov. 6 - 26 and will be made available to the general public in early 2022. For more information, please visit www.strikecloud.com For more information about NAGRA's sport-as-as-service platform, please visit https://nagra.sport/ About the International Bowling Federation (IBF) The International Bowling Federation represents member federations and bowlers from across the world. At the heart of what we do, uniting us all, is our mission to connect the world with the greatness of bowling. Connecting further, faster, for all. Ninepin, Tenpin, academy, para, male, female, young, old; whoever you are, wherever you come from, our sport crosses cultures. Truly inclusive, united by a passion for bowling, we bring the world closer together by innovating our sport with technology and data. Championing the best of bowling. Guardians of our sport, we show bowling at its best. By removing the complexity and barriers to play, without compromising the integrity of our sport. IBF is the International governing body for the sport of Tenpin, Ninepin and Para Bowling representing five continental zones and 114 member federations. IBF was recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1979 as the world governing body for the sport of Bowling and by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in 2019 for Para Bowling. About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. NAGRA contacts: Cédric Alber Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations +41 79 647 61 71 +1 (415) 962-5005 cedric.alber@nagra.com Anthony Smith Chaigneau Senior Director Marketing (Sports) +1 480 371 9068 anthony.smith-chaigneau@nagra.com IBF contact: Chris Neilson, Innovation & Business Development Director chris@bowling.sport +41 79 359 53 20

End of Media Release

