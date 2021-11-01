Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt können Krypto-Investoren auch in das lukrative Uniswap-Protokoll investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164682 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.11.2021 | 08:04
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

PR Newswire

London, October 29

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the 'Company')

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

The Company advises that it has today entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's annual results for the year ended 30 September 2021.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2021.

1 November 2021

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.