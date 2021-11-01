Anzeige
Montag, 01.11.2021
Jetzt können Krypto-Investoren auch in das lukrative Uniswap-Protokoll investieren!
01.11.2021 | 08:05
REMINDER: Public Offer of AS "VIRŠI-A" shares - via Auction

From October 25, 2021 10:00 EEST AS "VIRŠI-A" share (ISIN code LV0000101848)
public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing
date is November 5, 2021 15:30 EST. 

Up to 1 735 489 shares are being publicly offered to retail investors in
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia (Retail Offering). The offer price is 4.49 EUR
per one share of which EUR 0.50 is the nominal value of one Offer Share and EUR
3.99 is the issue premium. 

Retail Offering will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system.

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: VIRSIAIPO (ISIN code: LV0000101848) 
Start of the Offer period: October 25, 2021 10:00,
End of the Offer Period: November 5, 2021 15:30*.

*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 

Settlement date for the Subscription: November 10, 2021

The minimum subscription amount per investor is 1 share. However, there is no
limit for the maximum amount of share subscription. 

In case of holding 100 or more of the Shares the respective investor is also
entitled to participate in the Shareholders' benefit programme of the Issuer
(for more information please see Section 9.6 of this Prospectus). 

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or
on behalf of its clients. 



More information for the retail investors how to participate in the Offering
available here. 

Rules of AS "VIRŠI-A" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and AS "VIRŠI-A" 
prospectus are available in the attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023650
