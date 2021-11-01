Anzeige
Montag, 01.11.2021
Jetzt können Krypto-Investoren auch in das lukrative Uniswap-Protokoll investieren!
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 
Frankfurt
01.11.21
08:06 Uhr
129,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,57 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
01.11.2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Date: November 1, 2021


Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

Period of return:

From:

May 1, 2021

To:

October 31, 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

91,063 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

91,063 ordinary 10p shares

Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011

Period of return:

From:

May 1, 2021

To:

October 31, 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Name of contact:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 118 927 3800

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670506/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Block-listing-Interim-Review

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
