

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has warned against Euro Foods Inc.' ready-to-eat or RTE Italian-style Citterio salame stick products due to possible Salmonella contamination.



The health alert was issued following a multistate outbreak of 21 Salmonella illnesses in eight states. The epidemiologic and traceback investigation identified that ill people consumed Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks produced by Euro Foods.



According to the agency, a recall was not requested because FSIS has not identified a specific contaminated lot or lots. It is also believed that potentially affected products are no longer available to be directly purchased by retail consumers.



FSIS said it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners to investigate the multistate outbreak with onset dates ranging from September 18, 2021 through October 3, 2021.



The warning is given for 2-oz packages containing Citterio 'Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL' with 'best by' dates up to January 23, 2022, located next to the barcode.



The Freeland, Pennsylvania- based company's Italian-style salame stick items were produced prior to October 25, 2021. These products bear establishment number 'EST. 4010' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Bermuda.



FSIS said it continues to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

