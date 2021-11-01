- (PLX AI) - Pandora raises guidance for the year after Q3 sales and EBIT margin better than analysts expected.
- • Q3 sales DKK 4,728 million vs. estimate DKK 4,650 million
- • Q3 EBIT margin 20.2% vs. estimate 19.2%
- • Pandora upgrades financial guidance for 2021
- • Outlook FY organic growth 18-20%, up from 16-18% previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 24-24.5%, up from 23-24% previously
- • Pandora says this implies 2021 revenue guidance DKK 22.4-22.8 billion
- • The updated guidance is based on the assumption that 5% of the stores will be temporarily closed or severely impacted due to COVID-19 during the fourth quarter of 2021 (today, around 5%)
- • Pandora now expects net 50 concept store closures compared to previous expectation of 25-50
