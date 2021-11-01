

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L) announced Monday that its unit LS Development Holdings Ltd. or Landsec Development has reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all cash offer for U and I Group PLC or U+I.



The acquisition is an all cash offer for U+I by Landsec Development, unanimously recommended by the U+I Directors.



Under the deal terms, U+I Shareholders will be entitled to receive 149 pence for each U+I Share. The acquisition values U+I at approximately 190 million pounds on a fully diluted basis.



The per share price represents a premium of approximately 73 percent to the Closing Price of 86.0 pence per U+I Share on October 29, being the last Business Day before the commencement of the Offer Period.



It is intended that the cquisition will be implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.



The U+I Directors consider the terms of the offer to be fair and reasonable, and intend to recommend unanimously that U+I Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAND SECURITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de