Dennis Andersson new CEO of Swedish Stirling

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean-tech company Swedish Stirling AB (publ) carries out a CEO succession on 15 November 2021 when Dennis Andersson will become the new CEO. Dennis takes over a company that has successfully landed the first commercial agreements concerning its PWR BLOK-technology and that is entering into a clear industrialization phase.

The board of Swedish Stirling has appointed Dennis Andersson as new CEO of the company. Dennis will take up the position on 15 November 2021. He is currently deputy CEO and Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of the company. He was hired by the company in June 2020 and came from the position as General Manager at the security company Dormakaba Sweden.

Dennis Andersson succeeds Gunnar Larsson who founded Swedish Stirling 2008 (at the time named Ripasso Energy) and who has been the CEO of the company since then. After almost 14 years as CEO, Gunnar has today, at his own request, informed the board that he wishes to resign from his position as CEO. Gunnar will remain employed by the company as an advisor to Dennis Andersson until the end of the year.

"Dennis Andersson has exactly the qualities and attributes that are required to lead Swedish Stirling forward. During his relatively short time in the company, he has played a decisive role in reaching the agreements with both Glencore and SMS Group, and has been in charge of developing the business strategy recently adopted by the board. Going forward the company will, with Dennis as CEO, focus on expansion, growth and profitability," says Sven Sahle, Chairman of the board and majority shareholder in Swedish Stirling.

"With the agreements with Glencore, Swedish Stirling has gained clear commercial recognition from the global metal industry for the PWR BLOK-technology. The company is now entering into a phase in which production and sales will have a bigger focus. I am incredibly proud that I get to lead the company forward at this stage. We have a unique product, amazing personnel and together we will be able to create great value for customers and shareholders in the long run and strongly contribute to lowering the environmental impact of the metal industry," says Dennis Andersson, deputy CEO and future CEO of Swedish Stirling.

"During the past years Swedish Stirling has developed a unique technology that has the capacity to solve major global environmental issues and has proved itself by landing the first commercial agreements with reputable customers. The company is financially strong and ready for the next step in the development. At this stage it is also the right moment for me, after 14 years as CEO, to hand over the baton to someone who can bring the company forward into the next phase. During his time in the company Dennis has clearly demonstrated that he is the right person for the job," says Gunnar Larsson, founder and resigning CEO of Swedish Stirling.

