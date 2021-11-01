The Russian Direct Invest Fund (RDIF): A study in the city of Buenos Aires confirms high efficacy of the Sputnik V in protecting individuals aged 60+

MOSCOW, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the results of a comprehensive real world study by the Ministry of Health of the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) confirming high efficacy of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in protecting individuals aged at least 60 years.

The study has been published by The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), one of the leading peer-reviewed medical journals, and is available at:

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2785597

The study included over 660,000 individuals aged at least 60 years, vaccinated with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccines and residing in the city of Buenos Aires. Statistical analysis was performed from June 1 to June 15, 2021.

Sputnik V was the leading vaccine in terms of the number of vaccinated individuals in the study: more than 63% of study participants were fully vaccinated with Sputnik V.

Results of the study are showing that infection rates decreased for over 88% among those who received the full vaccination against COVID (2 doses). The full vaccination was associated with a 96.6% reduction in mortality.

Also the full vaccination schedule was associated with a 94.2% reduction of all-cause deaths among those aged at least 80 years and a 98.2% among those aged 70 to 79 years.

Therefore the study reconfirms great efficacy of Sputnik V in protecting the elderly.

A different study by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province in June 2021 demonstrated that the first component of Sputnik V vaccine (the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine) had 78.6-83.7% efficacy among persons aged 60-79 years.

The Sputnik V has become a significant part of immunization program in the city of Buenos Aires. Most of the vaccinated subjects have been administered the Russian vaccine, reducing the amount of new COVID cases at least 15 times over the last 5 months.

Moreover, Sputnik V is one of the main vaccines used during the vaccination campaign throughout Argentina, providing for 35 times reduction in new COVID cases during 4 months. Sputnik V has played a decisive role in protecting population of Argentina and helping the country to stay among the leaders in the fight against coronavirus.