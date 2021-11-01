Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per October 31, 2021

On October 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 305 per share.

The closing price on October 29, 2021, was SEK 283.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 278.90 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, November 1, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

Further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00.

Submitted for publication on November 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

