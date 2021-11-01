Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Alm. Brand A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 November 2021. ISIN DK0015250344 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Alm. Brand ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 154,114,000 shares of DKK 10 each (DKK 1,541,140,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 1,387,026,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 154,114,000 shares of DKK 1 each (154,114,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALMB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3340 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023832