Montag, 01.11.2021
Ausbruch nach News! Neuer Star am EV-Himmel beginnt zu leuchten!
WKN: 886785 ISIN: DK0015250344 Ticker-Symbol: 1AM 
Frankfurt
01.11.21
08:12 Uhr
6,570 Euro
+0,010
+0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2021 | 10:29
73 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Alm. Brand A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 November 2021.



ISIN          DK0015250344                     
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Alm. Brand                      
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 154,114,000 shares of DKK 10 each (DKK 1,541,140,000)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        DKK 1,387,026,000                  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  154,114,000 shares of DKK 1 each (154,114,000)    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                        
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ALMB                         
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3340                         
----------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023832
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
