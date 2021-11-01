Anzeige
01.11.2021 | 10:53
Statkraft AS: Release of third quarter results 2021

Statkraft discloses the third quarter results 2021 on Thursday 4 November 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

The documents will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com/irand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Live webcast
09:00 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


