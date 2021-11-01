Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.11.2021 | 11:04
SI Group Completes Sale Of Industrial Resins Business To ASK Chemicals

Transaction Includes Products, Technology, and Manufacturing Assets in Brazil, India & South Africa

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading performance additives company, announces the completion of the sale of a majority of its global Industrial Resins business to ASK Chemicals, a portfolio company of private equity firm, Rhône Group, LLC. The transaction includes SI Group's Industrial Resins products and associated manufacturing sites in Rio Claro, Brazil; Ranjangaon, India; and Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as licensed technology and multiple tolling agreements globally.

SI Group Corporate Logo.

SI Group is retaining related businesses in Rio Claro, Brazil and will continue servicing customers in the Rubber & Adhesives, Oilfield, Surfactants, and Foundry markets. SI Group also retains the Industrial Resin businesses in the U.S. and China.

About SI Group
SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 21 facilities on four continents, serving customers in 90 countries with approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Media Contact:
Joseph Grande
ph: + 1.413.684.2463
joe@jgrandecommunications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95496/si_group__inc__logo.jpg

