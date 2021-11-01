Moscow, Russia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - The StorX platform allows users to earn money by providing unused disk space as nodes for decentralized cloud storage.

StorX

With StorX, users not only earn additional income, but also participate in building a decentralized, enterprise-independent cloud processing and storage network.

By using their disk space as a StorX node, users receive $SRX tokens in return.

The StorX network is growing steadily, with 4,775 nodes now running this decentralized platform.

To become a node in the StorX network, the user must ensure its stable and uninterrupted operation. For the efficient operation of the StorX network, artificial intelligence promotes high-performance nodes for clients and, conversely, eliminates those that do not perform their function well enough.

Nodes are supported and eliminated by a special parameter - node reputation. Artificial intelligence translates the reliability and performance of a node into a quantitative measurement.

During the first connection the reputation of a node is 0. The more often a given node participates in file storage and proves its reliability, the higher its reputation becomes. The frequency of file storage trust is affected by bandwidth, latency, history of reliability and uptime, geographic location, and more.

In addition to rewards, nodes can also be penalized for poor performance - some $SRX tokens will be removed from the node.

For a node to be exceptionally profitable, the user must configure it by relying entirely on the Readme file.

Users can check the reputation of their node at https://farmer.storx.io/.

