01.11.2021 / 11:13

In the period from 25 October 2021 up to and including 29 October 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,114,624 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 25.10.2021 483,527 6.03613 26.10.2021 650,635 6.09613 27.10.2021 705,221 6.13246 28.10.2021 566,191 6.13180 29.10.2021 709,050 6.07136 In total 3,114,624 6.09589

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 1 November 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors

