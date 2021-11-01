Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Membership change on Nasdaq Stockholm: BofA Securities Europe SA

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BofA Securities Europe SA.: BofA Securities Europe SA, will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system. (Euroclear Sweden). The new identity MLX will be valid from trade date November 4. November 8 will be the first settlement date for MLX in the VPC system. There will be no change to BofA Securties Europe SA's MPID MLEX. Member: BofA Securities Europe SA INET memberID: MLEX Clearing and settlement ID: MLX Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: November 4, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023858