Riga, Latvia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Delta.theta is a decentralized peer-to-peer options platform based in Estonia and launched in April 2021. A growing trend, decentralized exchanges or DEX's have exploded in popularity over the past year. This exchange is unique in that it only trades the sales of options in crypto. It is also unique in that it operates with multiple blockchains. Seeking to capture a growing audience, the platform operates on Ethereum, Polygon and the BSC.

The platform is powered by its native cryptocurrency token, Delta Theta (Ticker: $DLTA) which was trading over $0.14 as of October 10. Aside from powering the Delta.theta platform, the DLTA token is also tradable on the decentralized exchanges Uniswap and 1inch, as well as the centralized exchanges - Gate and MEXC.

Launch and Expectations

Based in Riga, Latvia, the delta.theta platform was launched in April of this year to bring options trading to a peer-to-peer platform. It is now one the global leaders in the peer-to-peer crypto options trading space.

In traditional financial markets, derivatives markets are massive - projected to reach $30 billion by 2026. In the crypto industry, this is as of yet a mostly untapped market. If crypto follows the trajectory of traditional financial markets derivatives, then this market could see an increase of 100 times higher volumes than what is currently occurring.

To emphasize this, crypto markets have outpaced traditional financial markets in growth by many times. Crypto has expanded in just a decade to a scope that it took traditional finance markets centuries to similarly grow.

Delta.theta and its CEO Danil Zatologin are hedging their bets on the fact that based on the above, the crypto derivatives market growth rates may in fact blow off the top of these expectations.

Crypto Options Trading How it Works

Options trading allows traders to trade while exposing less of their position. With a decentralized exchange, the user is able to hold and utilize their liquidity, as opposed to a centralized crypto exchange, which requires the trader's liquidity to be provided into exchange's custody. Here is a graphics of how it works:

Figure 1: Delta.Theta Platform Continues To Rise, After The Launch

Preparing the Onramps

Delta.theta used Q3 to establish and build its network, partnership and increase its services for traders.

This kicked off in July, when they completed a funding round with an investment from Thundermark, a New York City and Miami-based early-stage tech venture capital fund. Following this, delta.theta was even invited by the Mayor of Miami to set up a headquarters in the city.

Also in July, after completing work on the testnet, the official Ethereum mainnet launch included the listing of the first trading pairs: $BTC, $ETH, $DLTA, $DAO.

This was followed by a second mainnet launch, on the Binance Smart Chain, to provide users with an alternative with lower fees. This made available new trading pairs for: $BTC, $BNB, $ETH, $DLTA and $HAPI.

Creating a third blockchain bridge, the official Polygon mainnet launch occurred, which further optimized network fees for the platform. The $WMATIC, $WETH, $DLTA and $HAPI trading pairs were also added.

August all saw the platform add zero fee markets for $DLTA options. To further bolster its already active social media community, delta.theta also launched a Turkish community in August.

To ensure user confidence and safety, the platform's smart contracts were audited successfully a second time.

An additional product was also added to enrich the user experience. A token farming platform was launched on the 24th of August.

Delta.theta Tokenomincs Updates

The delta.theta token has two features built into the tokenomics that have proved over time to add sustained value for participants in the ecosystem.

The first is that holders get 30% discounts for trading fees while using the DLTA token to pay for network and platform fees.

The second feature is that of deflationary supply - there is a token burn each quarter which is done with a portion of the trading fees collected by the exchange.

With these features delta.theta aims to keep users happy and engaged in the ecosystem.

Delta.theta is an early mover as a crypto options DEX, and is currently building the framework for the projected increase in demand for its services, as the crypto industry matures.

