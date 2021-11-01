

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $220 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $3.37 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $220 Mln. vs. $139 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.37 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOEWS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de