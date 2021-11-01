eGain Corporation: eGain Knowledge Hub Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Embedded in the Genesys Cloud CX platform, eGain Knowledge Hub for Genesys delivers proactive knowledge and AI conversational guidance to empower contact center agents

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that its award-winning solution for knowledge management-eGain Knowledge Hub-is now available on Genesys AppFoundry.



"Timely and contextual knowledge presented to agents in a clear and concise form is a pipe dream for most service environments, yet without it the service experience will always be in jeopardy. Agents typically have to access knowledge from multiple disparate sources and read it while simultaneously listening to the customer and navigating the intended CRM process flow. Knowledge is an underemphasized aspect of experience design and demands a higher prioritization," wrote Jim Davies of Gartner in a recent research note.*

"Gartner analysts have previously cited knowledge management (KM) as the No. 1 technology for enhancing the three main customer service perspectives of operational performance, CX and employee experience," he continued.

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub for Genesys empowers all agents to solve omnichannel customer queries with personalized answers and conversational guidance served inside the Genesys desktop, slashing training needs and ensuring compliance. The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and the interaction channel. Rich analytics and machine learning enable intent inference and provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, relevance, and performance.

"Our clients are really excited about the agent experience impact of this seamless integration," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We look forward to delivering our top-rated knowledge solution via the Genesys AppFoundry."

