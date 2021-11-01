Better Collective A/S: Better Collective launches problem gambling detection tool across its brand sites

Better Collective today announces the decision to launch Gamalyze on all its main sports betting media brands. The self assessment tool from Mindway AI makes it possible for visitors to conduct a test that can help detect problem gambling. The tool is launched on bettingexpert.com during Safer Gambling Week 2021, a RAiG initiative running in GB and Ireland this week.



Gamalyze is a virtual card game offered to online gamblers where the player tries to maximize the win. During the game, decision making is analyzed, using validated neuroscientific principles. The analysis provides deep insight into gambling behavior, thus identifying key characteristics associated with problem gambling.







Jesper Søgaard, CEO and Co-Founder of Better Collective says:

"Responsible gambling is a very important part of our business philosophy. By implementing Gamalyze on our websites, we give visitors an opportunity to test their gambling habits and find out if their gambling behaviour presents as fun and entertaining, as it should be, or if it is potentially problematic".

Bettingexpert.com is one of the first Better Collective sites with Gamalyze launched. Other platforms will follow in the coming period.



Neil Smith, head of Bettingexpert.com says:

"Bettingexpert.com is the world's biggest social network of sports betting tipsters. We have millions of visitors every year and with Gamalyze launched, we increase our focus on responsible gambling so our community can feel even safer when they visit our site".

Gamalyze is a self-test developed by Mindway AI, who has Better Collective as a majority shareholder. Mindway AI provides a range of solutions for the gaming industry that helps identify, prevent and intervene in at-risk and problem gambling.





Safer Gambling Week

The Safer Gambling Week is a cross-industry initiative to promote safer gambling in GB and Ireland. This year it runs from November 1-7 2021 and together with bettingexpert.com Better Collective supports the campaign with a number of initiatives that will put focus on safer gambling and where to find advice and support.



RAiG

Better Collective is among the founding members of the organisation Responsible Affiliate in Gambling (RAiG) which works to increase focus on problem gambling in the industry. RAiG is an independent body set up to help raise standards in the sector, particularly in respect of responsible gambling. The association aims to foster wider initiatives in the UK affiliate marketing sector to promote social responsibility and help create a safer gambling environment for consumers.

The body was founded in May 2019 and as a condition of membership, each member will be subject to an annual social responsibility audit which will be conducted by an independent third party.



For more information about Mindway AI: Visit: www.mindway-ai.com

For more information about Safer Gambling Week: Visit: www.safergamblinguk.org/sgw

For more information about RAiG: Visit: www.raig.org



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Media contact: Ulrik Marschall, +45 6068 6370, press@bettercollective.com

About Better CollectiveBetter Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.







Attachment